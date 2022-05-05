Microsoft tells DOD it needs to be a leader in detecting synthetic identities

AI and cybersecurity are converging, according to Microsoft’s chief scientific officer, and the U.S. Department of Defense needs to step up.

Eric Horvitz testified this week before the cybersecurity subcommittee of the Senate Armed Services Committee, saying that AI is getting better at detecting manipulated and synthetic identities, including deepfakes.

But AI algorithms are improving the effectiveness of cyberattacks and algorithms are, in turn, becoming more vulnerable to attack, Horvitz says. It is starting to spook a lot of people. Europol’s concerns, for example, are mounting.

The first commercial products designed to spot synthetic identities are arriving. Of course, he told the senators about Microsoft’s anti-cyberattack products.

But also this week came news of new research on spotting fake expressions as a way of flagging deepfake videos and new commercial software capable of detecting synthetic-ID fraud. Last month, Unite.AI reported a less unwieldly way to detect deepfakes using biometrics.

Researchers at University of California, Riverside, say their Expression Manipulation Detection framework can detect and then spotlight the emoting areas of a face that have been changed. Their paper is here.

Meanwhile, a company called Early Warning Services says its newest AI-based software, Verify Identity, which enables a business to determine in real time whether a presented identity is valid or synthetic.

Few of Horvitz’s recommendations to the defense establishment are surprising: Invest in research and development, follow security hygiene best practices, train employees, create networks to share information and experiences, prepare for the worse.

More interesting, he suggests the Defense Department “promote uses of digital media provenance for news and communications in … civilian settings.”

That is the subject of legislation — the Deepfake Task Force Act — introduced in the senate last summer that would recommend mechanisms for determining who created and subsequently manipulated deepfake content.

It would be a difficult task, having the government pointing out bogus information. While no one should take deepfakes at face value, many people distrust the government itself.

