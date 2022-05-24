Print-at-home national ID, instant emergency response system launched by ISnSC

UAE-based cybersecurity and identity consultancy ISnSC has developed a system for rapidly deploying an entire identity system in days, whether at the national level or for disaster or humanitarian response.

‘Real ID’ works offline and identity documents can be printed on regular paper by an individual or organization. It can also work as an image on a mobile phone screen.

No specific infrastructure is required and any inquirer can accept, validate and exchange ID information, contact-free.

Details of the technology behind it are yet to emerge, but ISnSC promises it to be tamper and forgery-proof. The firm’s Real Seal and Real Pass systems all use “patented technology” to deliver products which require no infrastructure or internet connectivity.

The approach is also far cheaper than existing schemes require personalized plastic ID cards, documents with chips or secure paper. The Dubai-based firm also says it is easier to operate than a blockchain-based system.

“The Real ID will allow Card holders to print their own cards if needed,” comments Sherif Hazzaa, managing director of ISnSC R&D FZ. “This will allow government to reach more areas, in a much faster and cheaper way. A new National ID project can now only take days even in conflict areas.”

Article Topics

humanitarian | ID cards | identity document | ISnSC | national ID