SecurID, Blink Identity awarded key cybersecurity certificates

SecurID, the identity and access management cloud platform of RSA secured with biometrics and multi-factor authentication, has been approved for use by the U.S. government.

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, an initiative by the federal government to accelerate adoption of cloud services, issued the certificates.

RSA Federal, which sells SecurID, added 325 security and privacy controls based on NIST 800-53 for federal information systems, except those related to national security.

RSA says it enhanced core components in its platform throughout the certification process. Among those enhanced were the firm’s Cloud Authentication Service, a software-as-a-service platform for single sign-on and multi-factor authentication for SaaS, web and mobile applications; and a range of authentication methods like biometrics, one-time password, FIDO, hardware tokens, and risk-based authentication, all using machine-learning and behavioral analytics.

The company says the COVID-19 pandemic, recent geopolitical crises, a rise in nation-state attacks, the adoption of the cloud and 5G, and government mandates like the Strengthening American Cybersecurity Act have pressured the government to bolster its cybersecurity.

Jim Taylor, chief product officer of SecurID, says, “We have the flexibility and focus to adapt to the needs of government agencies wherever they work—whether that’s on-premises, in the cloud or both.” The certification improved SecurID for only government buyers, but commercial sales as well, he says.

In 2021, ID.me received FedRAMP authorization for Identity Gateway ahead of a series of government contracts.

Blink passes SOC 2 type 1 audit

Motion and face biometrics company Blink Identity has passed a service organization control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit that validates the credibility of its internal functioning for large organizations.

The audit was performed by Prescient Assurance. Blink Identity received support from ControlMap, a SOC 2 audit-readiness firm and cybersecurity automation platform.

Blink Identity CEO Mary Haskett expresses confidence that the SOC 2 audit proves they can protect current and prospective customers’ data, work with larger enterprise organizations, and pass due diligence requirements faster.

A SOC 2 is conducted by a third-party auditor that measures the organization’s controls and safeguards based on security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy, according to the company.

“Obtaining the SOC 2 Type 1 certification reinforces our ongoing commitment to the security, availability, and processing integrity of our platform,” says Alex Kilpatrick, chief technology officer at Blink Identity. It shows the firm is investing to establish and maintain the highest level of security and compliance.

The company joins InnoValor and Clearview AI as biometrics providers that have recently met SOC 2 requirements.

