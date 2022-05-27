Sri Lankan university deploys NtechLab facial recognition for security, attendance

Sri Lanka’s National Institute of Business Management (NIBM) announced the joint installation of facial recognition systems from NtechLab and local technology company Green Orgro, to add biometric attendance tracking and access control on the campus.

“Today, facial recognition is the ultimate tool to ensure safety and security. A physical pass can be forgotten at home or given to someone else, but it is impossible to get into the building by the face of another person. Modern facial recognition systems provide an accuracy of over 99.9 percent,” says Himendra Balalle, the head of consultancy at NIBM.

NIBM claims to be the first institute of higher education in Sri Lanka to incorporate facial recognition technology. It says the biometric system will enable quick, contactless, and convenient access for students.

“We see great interest in our technology from educational institutions,” says Pavel Borisov, director of sales and business development in South Asia at NtechLab. “Our access control and management systems, attendance control systems and facial recognition during remote exam taking have all become more interesting to the education sector when set against the backdrop of online learning and hybrid formats after the COVID-19 pandemic.”

NtechLab has been steadily growing its presence in the South Asia region, signing a contract with Indian Railways to provide facial recognition surveillance in 30 stations, and partnering with Bangladesh’s Ribat Metatech to promote its biometric technology. NtechLab also has proven experience with educational institutions, having signed a contract to add the aptly named ‘Orwell’ facial recognition surveillance system in over 43,000 Russian schools.

