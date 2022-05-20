Tech5 becomes a member of OIX

Tech5 announced it joined the Open Identity Exchange (OIX), bringing its specialty in biometrics and digital ID to the technology agnostic, non-profit trade community.

The company’s CEO and Co-founder Machiel van der Harst says its mission aligns with the OIX community’s goal of inclusive identity management where universally-trusted digital IDs will be “owned by citizens and will be able to be used in every facet of their lives, online and offline, with or without a smartphone.”

Tech5’s Rahul Parthe discussed the role that contactless fingerprints, including those captured on feature phones could have on enrollment and procurement of government digital IDs at ID4Africa’s four-part Mobile ID4D series.

The company has extensive roots in some of the world’s largest biometric national identity systems, including India’s Aadhaar and Indonesia’s National ID, according to the announcement. It also announced the opening of biometrics research centers in India and Portugal earlier this month.

Nick Mothershaw, chief identity strategist at OIX, says, “Tech5’s inclusive technologies and vision to ensure everyone has control of their own digital ID aligns with much of the work we have undertaken. They are passionate about the development of standards, as well as raising the level of expertise in the biometric market, and we believe they will bring an invaluable perspective to the community.”

Tech5 joins OIX right after fellow biometrics provider Daon.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | Open Identity Exchange | TECH5