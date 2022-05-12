Tech5 establishes new biometric research centers in Portugal and India

Transmit Security, ID-Pal expand operations with a focus on Europe

Tech5 is giving its Research and Development efforts a boost with the opening of two new centers to further research algorithms across the biometric modalities of face, fingerprint and iris recognition.

The two new centers, based in Portugal and India, will complement work already being done by the company’s principal R&D office in the United States. The facility in Portugal will also serve as the company’s head office for management, marketing and R&D.

The new centers will direct their focus on developing new features for the company’s ID verification and biometric authentication platform, plus other digital ID-related tech.

Commenting on this, Tech5’s chairman, co-founder and chief technology officer, Rahul Parthe said: “We are continuously investing in R&D to make sure that our global partners and customers have access to the fastest and most accurate biometric and digital ID technologies and products serving all steps of the identity lifecycle.”

In order to meet some of its market goals, Tech5 is also looking forward to increasing its sales representatives and partners in all regions where it operates, as confirmed by company co-founder and CEO Machiel van der Harst: “Tech5 will maintain its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, but our new entity in Lisbon will become a head office for the company’s management, marketing and R&D, as well as a place for partner meetings and our technology demo center.”

Tech5 established its presence in Australia earlier this year, and also closed an investment round that saw it raise funds for its global expansion exertions in the Africa, Latin America and Asia regions.

The company says it is also disengaging its investments in Russia and has stopped supplying its tech to entities there.

Transmit Security expands in Europe amid rising demand for passwordless

Identity and access management provider Transmit Security is to expand significantly in Europe to meet rapidly growing demand for passwordless customer authentication.

It is more than doubling its Europe-based employees as it grows 255 percent across EMEA.

“Our expansion comes at a critical time, not just for us, but for the market here in Europe. With the increase in account takeover fraud, we’re seeing substantial demand for passwordless customer authentication that doesn’t require a specialized app or token,” comments Dr. Thore Rabe, who was appointed as the new vice president and general manager for Europe in January.

“The pandemic-fuelled growth in mobile app usage along with the brick-and-mortar return of consumers means businesses need stronger, easy-to-use authentication that works across all of their channels. Our customers know they have to serve their consumers digitally, no matter where they are or what devices they use.”

ID-Pal launches in UK due to its ‘exponential growth’

Dublin-based identity verification provider ID-Pal is launching operations in the UK after six years of what it describes as “exponential growth.” The firm already supports enterprises in the UK as well as Ireland, EU and U.S.

Changing regulatory situations are proving lucrative for the firm. Along with a shift to online transactions during the pandemic, the growth in regulation and the fact areas may conflict, such as 6AMLD and GDPR means plenty of scope for the company’s AI-based solutions outright or as APIs.

“The way in which identity verification has been done historically is just not sustainable in our digital-first mobile-ready world. Verifying identity documents manually is inefficient and insecure, and the risk of data flight and simple human error can make businesses vulnerable to fraud,” comments ID-Pal Founder and CEO Colum Lyons.

“Our unique blend of ID checks, all powered by a completely technology-first process, means multi-layered verification takes place on any ID document in real time. Using AI and machine-learning offers greater accuracy in correctly classifying a document and reduces the margin for error and need for manual intervention.”

