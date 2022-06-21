Corsight adds granular privacy controls to Fortify to support ethical facial recognition

Corsight AI has updated Fortify, its flagship facial recognition software, with privacy enhancements to help protect subjects’ data and address existing and emerging regulations and industry standards.

The upgrade takes the form of a suite of granular privacy settings to ensure Privacy by Design and by Default, according to the announcement, which is a legal stipulation set out in Article 25 of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation.

Corsight says it is the first facial recognition technology provider to build tools for meeting these requirements into its software. The granular privacy options increase visibility for better biometric data management, enabling a full understanding of what data is stored, why and for how long. Data can also be pseudonymized for analyzing data with compromising personal data security.

“Facial recognition technology represents a whole system approach,” Corsight Chief Privacy Officer Tony Porter explained to Biometric Update in an email. “That system ranges from the camera at the front end, the software being used, the human operator, policies, processes and even training delivered and undertaken by the operators. The granular system settings are fundamental to this approach. They enable the operator to comply with all data processing principles from minimisation, pseudonymization and lawful retention. They enable lawful use and compliance. They provide confidence and reassurance to the public that the highest adherence to data privacy principles are being adhered to.”

The company notes that the incremental creep of privacy laws in the United States, and the prospect of a Federal Privacy Bill, which appears to indicate the importance of Privacy by Design will only increase.

“Laws and regulations can take many years before they catch up with technology and its implications,” Porter writes. “Organizations using our software are determined to protect their hard earned integrity by delivering the most accurate and privacy focussed software. The public are right to expect the best. Laws will follow that undoubtedly reflect the highest standards developing within this software industry. Corsight AI will continue to monitor emerging laws, regulations and standards and reflect those best practices within its solution.”

Along with software upgrades, Corsight is working with data operators to ensure ethical use of its facial recognition, the company says.

Porter and Corsight CEO Rob Watts have both discussed how to ensure facial recognition is a force for good in separate conversations with Biometric Update.

biometric data | biometrics | Corsight | data privacy | data protection | ethics | facial recognition | GDPR | legislation | Privacy by Design | research and development