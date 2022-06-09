Entrust buys e-signature, biometric ID verification company Evidos

Entrust has bought electronic signature and digital identity verification service provider Evidos in a bid for more market share. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Netherlands-based Evidos performs digital signature authentication and online verification of passports, driver licences and ID cards with a selfie. Besides biometrics and signature verification, the firm also sells public key infrastructure, hardware security modules, digital certificates, signing servers and time-stamp authority.

The acquisition will merge Entrust’s certificate-based digital signature software with Evidos’ cloud-based signature workflow software and face biometric verification. Evidos’ 35 employees will join Entrust, a press release says.

“Evidos has a talented team that has built successful solutions for small businesses to large enterprise and government customers,” says Todd Wilkinson, CEO of Entrust.

Entrust’s senior vice president of certificate solutions, Sam Morcos, says the acquisition will, “enhance its electronic signature and digital signing capabilities to provide the most seamless customer experience and the highest levels of security and compliance as businesses migrate to digital workflows.”

The enhanced capabilities include an end-to-end workflow for digital signatures, from biometric binding through securing e-signed documents, in alignment with eIDAS regulation, according to the announcement.

It is the latest digital identity buyout for Entrust. In 2021 it went on an acquisition spree, including the purchase of WorldReach Software.

Entrust also revealed the launch of its Cybersecurity Institute, an online resource for IT and business leaders. It will offer cybersecurity training for patching vulnerabilities, informing boards and adopting cyber resiliency stances.

It will have short explainer videos about cybersecurity, a monthly podcast and a newsletter about the latest in cybersecurity.

“Cybersecurity is about more than playing defense,” says Karen Kaukol, chief marketer for Entrust. “The stakes couldn’t be higher. So, we’ve assembled a team of experts to provide great advice and insight, but also to facilitate connections and discussion among senior leaders across industries worldwide.”

