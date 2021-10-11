After acquisition spree, Entrust plans turnkey traveler ID, payments solutions

Texas-based Entrust has spent the past year expanding and accelerating company growth by boosting its secure digital ID solutions infrastructure and making acquisitions, according to a corporate update. The company is now planning to build out its portfolio with multiple new turnkey digital ID and authentication products.

Entrust has put a focus on ‘packaged’ solutions for seamless travel and queue reductions with secure remote identity verification via smartphones. It has also improved its hybrid payment offering with Antelop’s secure digital capabilities by acquiring the firm in September.

The company also acquired Canadian digital identity verification provider WorldReach Software in April to make the experience of travel, border crossing, immigration and other citizen services more secure, safe and seamless.

HyTrust was acquired by Entrust at the beginning of 2021 to integrate its key management and cybersecurity management solutions for enterprise virtualized and multi-cloud environments.

“The global pandemic has been fueling digital transformation, and it’s moving faster every day,” said Todd Wilkinson, CEO of Entrust. “We’re seeing a world that is rapidly accelerating digital and mobile payments, work from both the home and the office is the norm, managing cloud applications is part of everyday IT, and where travel and border crossing are being reimagined.

“All of this is happening in a space where threats to consumers, enterprises and governments from varied and sophisticated actors are rising with remarkable speed and agility.”

Entrust divulged plans to develop turnkey solutions for seamless travel based on secure remote digital identity verification through the user’s smartphone, and hybrid physical and digital payment cards. The company also plans to add new data centers in Germany and Australia to support data residency rules.

In August it was revealed that Entrust is the provider of issuance systems and software for ​​Vietnam’s national biometric ID cards project, and earlier this year that it is also one of a group of partners working on Kyrgyzstan’s biometric passports.

