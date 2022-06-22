New end-to-end digital ID platform launched by Mitek to give customers more control

Mitek has launched a new identity verification platform to help organizations protect digital identities and experiences throughout the entire customer journey.

MiVIP, or the Mitek Verified Identity Platform, has been released against a backdrop of spiking fraud rates, with the National Council on Identity Theft Protection noting that nearly half of U.S. citizens experienced identity theft in the past two years, Mitek notes in the announcement.

The MiVIP platform allows organizations to orchestrate its full range of identity verification, KYC and authentication technologies, from document checking to biometrics, geolocation, PEPS and sanctions and bureau checks. Those technologies were increased by Mitek with the recent acquisitions of HooYu and ID R&D, with the company saying when the latter was agreed to just over a year ago that it intended to address the security of the full transaction lifecycle.

“We know that no two companies approach identity verification and KYC compliance in the exact same way, so Mitek’s Verified Identity Platform provides access to a wide range of IDV signals out of the box,” explains Mitek Head of Product Chris Briggs in an email to Biometric Update. “However, the real game changer is that our simplified UI allows our customers to easily configure which signals they want to implement, as well as the order they want to implement them in, through a user-friendly administrative UI.

“Whether it’s database checks, PEPS & Sanctions screens, facial biometrics, liveness detection, ID document validation, geolocation, fraud alerts, digital footprint analysis, or many other types of verification signals, our customers can easily set the checks (and sequence) all in one place just by turning those signals on and off and arranging the order of operations,” Briggs continues. “Clients can then set an identity confidence score (threshold) to help conduct customer due diligence using a risk-based approach.”

“Identity is personal. At Mitek, we are on a mission to protect it,” said Mitek CEO Max Carnecchia. “Mitek’s new platform, MiVIP, is a culmination of our best technologies, our most recent acquisition and our ongoing commitment to putting Mitek’s customers in control of their consumer experiences.”

In addition to providing comprehensive and secure control, Mitek says MiVIP saves client organizations time and money by speeding up identity verification and onboarding, optimizing workflows, and deploying in hours rather than days or weeks, with a low code/no code architecture.

Mitek also recently published a white paper to help customers understand bias and biometrics.

