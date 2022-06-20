Smart Engines upgrades face biometrics feature as explosive OCR market growth forecast

Smart Engines has released an update to its catalogue of AI-driven Optical Character Recognition (OCR) software, including improvements to its biometric face matching and an expanded library of supported ID documents.

The new Smart ID Engine SDK 1.11.0 supports 1974 ID document types, with a total of 3010 unique supported templates worldwide. This includes 43 new ID documents and 15 new document subtypes that were not previously supported. It also offers refined accuracy in face biometrics, according to the announcement. Smart Code Engine 1.11.0 also improves accuracy for credit cards, and for recognizing characters in video streams. For documents like passports, Smart Document Engine 1.11.0 has added multi-page scanning capability.

All products now benefit from enhanced OCR for Arabic, Armenian, Georgian, Hebrew and Sinhala scripts.

Improved face biometrics were also among the upgrades in the SDK’s previous update.

The update comes on the heels of a new report from Straits Research showing that increases in productivity and jumps in technology are driving growth in the OCR market. The report cites OCR’s uses in BSFI, healthcare, transportation and other major industries as drivers for the global OCR market to reach a valuation of US$39.6 billion by 2030.

Founded in 2010 by scientists from the Russian Academy of Sciences working on image recognition and processing, Smart Engines partnered with Russian Railways to expedite ticket purchases using AI and digital ID scanning late last year. Now based in Armenia, the company’s international clients include Tessi, Dukascopy Bank, Emirates NBD, Oman Arab Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, iDenfy, Sumsub, Travizory, Twino, and VerifyMyAge.

Article Topics

biometric matching | biometrics | document verification | face biometrics | identity verification | optical character recognition | Smart Engines