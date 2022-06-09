Sobrsafe signs US distribution agreement for biometric sobriety scanners

SOBRsafe announced it has signed its first master distributor agreement with substance abuse management company RecoveryTrek, to dispense its biometric sobriety check devices to its customers like treatment centers and workplaces.

SOBRsafe offers a device that detects alcohol in the user with a two-fingerprint scan. It logs the user’s records with fingerprint biometrics and performs predictive analytics and real-time management to prevent workplace hazards from intoxication. Those biometric devices will be distributed across RecoveryTrek’s clients in the U.S. as part of a reseller agreement.

Kirk Cizerle, founder and CEO of RecoveryTrek, calls SOBRsafe’s biometric alcohol sobriety device, “one of the most significant innovations the industry has seen in years, and one that could become the new alcohol safety, compliance and treatment testing standard.”

The biometric sobriety check devices were also recently declared a ‘Game Changer’ by the Michigan Manufacturer’s Association as a non-invasive safety tool.

In May, SOBRsafe raised $10 million for a Nasdaq offering, hinting at plans for greater growth.

SOBRsafe chief revenue officer Michael Watson says RecoveryTrek is the, “ideal group with whom to launch our broader distributor strategy, with the ability to immediately introduce Sobrsafe to receptive potential customers nationwide via established and proven sales channels.”

