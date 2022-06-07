Taliware upgrades Biombeat heartbeat biometrics API with NFT support

Deep learning biometrics and geolocation startup Taliware has updated its Biombeat heartbeat biometrics’ application programming interface (API) with the introduction of NFT support.

More specifically, Biombeat’s API V2.0 now supports NFT Fabric, with all data available as tokens on the Cardano Blockchain Network.

According to the California-based company, the decentralized authentication information-sharing system for NFTs is designed to overcome various limitations of existing technology in simplifying NFTs’ identity compliance. In particular, the new API will enable developers to build tools that allow the secure sharing of information for compliance with know your customer (KYC), anti-fraud, and anti-money laundering (AML) regulations.

The API will enable these applications by combining biometrics attributes and tethering technology to provide spoof-proof identity as a service (IDaaS), and helping the industry move further steps towards the adoption of passwordless authentication solutions, according to the announcement.

“We just released Biombeat API V2.0, it supports location-based heart rhythm ECG [electrocardiogram] authentication, Touch ID and Face ID authentication,” comments Taliware CEO, Tarik Tali.

“When paired with a smartphone and an ECG-enabled smartwatch, Biombeat authenticates, tethers and time stamps a person to their device and location. It is a USPTO award-winning technology.”

Taliware released the first version of the Biombeat software development kit (SDK) in March 2021.

The biometric technology is currently compatible with the Apple Watch, but Taliware said it intends to introduce compatibility to other electrocardiogram (ECG)-capable smartwatches in the future, including devices from Google, Samsung and Withings.

The use of ECG as a biometric marker for security purposes is expected to expand as more people have health monitoring devices and accuracy improves, according to B-Secur.

AML | API | authentication | biometrics | ECG | fraud prevention | heartbeat | IDaaS | KYC | location authentication | NFT | Taliware