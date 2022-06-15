Tech5 face biometrics integrated for onboarding to South African businesses

Tech5 has reached a deal with South Africa -based Contactable to provide its T5-AirSnap Face technology to add selfie biometrics to the digital KYC process during customer onboarding.

Contactable already provides a digital identity orchestration platform and biometric identity proofing for African businesses.

The integration of T5-AirSnap Face allows users to perform contactless face biometrics capturing powered by deep learning, on iOS, Android through a native SDK, or the web. The software works on a smartphone or web-camera, and checks image quality with real-time feedback and guidance for users to ensure high quality and ICAO compliance. Liveness checks and registration or verification are then performed within seconds, Tech5 says.

Contactable has implemented T5-AirSnap Face for web, and will launch a smartphone implementation soon.

“Digital onboarding is one of the most logical use cases where T5-AirSnap Face can be used for fast, accurate, and safe biometric capture, which is convenient for both the organization and their customer,” comments Tech5 C-founder and CTO Rahul Parthe. “We are delighted that Contactable, being a leading player in their industry, will be utilizing this technology.”

Ameya Bhagwat, SVP of Sales for Tech5, adds that the deal with Contactable follows a flexible commercial model that ties costs to demand.

“Our platform processes over 30 million transactional API calls per month for processes that require biometrics, data, onboarding, workflows, identity verification, and system integrations,” says Shaun Strydom, CEO and founder of Contactable. “T5-AirSnap Face and T5-MBAP (TECH5 Multi-Biometric Authentication Platform) will allow us to enrich our solutions with innovative biometric technologies to ensure smooth and efficient digital onboarding and verification processes.”

Contactable plans to implement Tech5’s technology for further use cases in the near future, according to the announcement.

Tech5 is demonstrating its integration with the MOSIP foundational digital ID platform at ID4Africa this week.

Africa | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | Contactable | digital identity | face biometrics | identity verification | KYC | onboarding | selfie biometrics | T5-AirSnap Face | TECH5