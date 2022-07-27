Canadian CIO Strategy Council publishes digital ID and trust standard update, seeks feedback

The National Standard of Canada for digital trust and digital identity fundamentals has reached a periodic review period, leading Canada’s CIO Strategy Council to seek public input.

The proposed second edition of the ‘CAN/CIOSC 103-1, Digital Trust and Identity – Part 1: Fundamentals’ would further refine the characteristics and requirements for digital trust and identity, and expand its scope to include additional assurances for relationships between people and other people or organizations. New sections on leadership, planning and support have also been added to support adoption of the standard.

The result is that the 40-page first edition has ballooned to 59. Thirteen subsections have been added to the chapter on processes, mostly relating to the relationships mentioned above.

The first edition was published in 2020.

“The proposed second edition captures and codifies lessons-learned and conceptual refinements based on the practical experience and knowledge of the stakeholders,” comment Keith Jansa, executive director of the CIO Strategy Council. “The result is a set of robust requirements and definitions which can facilitate the development and assessment of digital trust and identity programs having high integrity.”

Comments on the draft proposal are due by September 21.

The CIO Strategy Council of Canada also engaged with the country’s business community a year ago to explore technical specifications for digital identity.

Article Topics

Canada | CIO Strategy Council | digital identity | research and development | standards