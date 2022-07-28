Frontex wants information about tools for manually sorting immense biometric databases

Do you make software tools that are used for manually comparing biometric data? Frontex, or the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, wants to hear from you by August 31.

Officials in the agency want to find out what is on the market in terms of assisting manual comparisons of finger and face prints. It is part of a larger effort to integrate Europe’s security and migration databases.

Frontex will need to do this work while it transitions to the multiple identity detection, which will spot multiple identities in multiple databases. Biometric and biographic data returned by biometric searches will be collated my hand to help uncover ID fraud and ID duplication.

The survey consists of 30 questions focused on comparison functionalities, data protection and privacy, and integration with existing technology.

Last fall, Frontex officials said they were progressing on a research project called Technology Foresight on Biometrics. It was designed to study the impact of new biometrics tech for use on borders.

The survey can be found here.

