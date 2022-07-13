Innovatrics launches biometric identity verification platform to prevent onboarding fraud

A new comprehensive digital identity verification platform has been launched by Innovatrics to provide the tools and services for cost-effective digital onboarding with biometrics.

The new DOT Trust Platform can help organizations slash digital identity fraud by 90 percent, according to the company announcement.

Customers use the platform to perform biometric duplicate checks and identity management. End users verify their identity and liveness during the onboarding process, and biometric deduplication reveals if they are already enrolled in the database or included on a watchlist. The customer is then alerted to the potential ID fraud.

The company says the platform leverages its extensive experience with large-scale biometrics projects. The platform combines face biometrics with a powerful identity management system, Innovatrics says, adapted from its large-scale Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS).

The platform supports Android, Apple and web applications, is described on Innovatrics’ website as “open,” and provides technology used by enterprises and governments in more than 80 countries. It includes mobile and web SDKs, a web-based GUI, and an automated identity trust evaluation.

Innovatrics says the DOT Trust Platform can cut onboarding costs by 90 percent, lower onboarding times from hours to minutes, and increase conversions by removing friction. It provides a seamless onboarding experience, the company claims, and aids compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

The NIST-evaluated facial recognition algorithm can search a database of millions of faces in milliseconds, and the company’s passive liveness detection has passed a level 2 standard compliance test by iBeta.

Innovatrics also recently scored top marks for iris biometrics matching in the DHS S&T Biometric Technology Rally.

