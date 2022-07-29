Persona launches engine to automate custom digital ID checks based on risk

Persona has launched a new risk response and digital identity verification engine called ‘Dynamic Flow’ to allow customers to automate and customize verification processes for different user segments.

Real-time analysis of each user and use case is carried out with behavioral biometrics and a variety of active and passive signals, according to the company announcement.

Dynamic Flow enables authentication to be stepped up or bypassed. It provides a no-code flow builder, along with a customizable user interface and native funnel analytics to help customers understand their conversion pipeline and address points of friction.

Persona already offers a ‘Workflow’ solution for customer digital ID lifecycle orchestration, but Dynamic Flow replaces manual pre-segmenting of customers based on internal analysis and determine how much friction to apply to each.

“Customers today demand a quick and seamless experience. But in most cases, high- and low-risk individuals are treated with the same level of scrutiny during a transaction,” says Rick Song, CEO, Persona. “The intent is to prevent fraud, but the result is a cumbersome process and a frustrated customer. Dynamic Flow granularly customizes the verification journey — from what information to collect to what needs to be verified — so each customer receives a tailored experience.”

A new KYB platform was also launched by Persona in June, providing automated selfie biometric checks.

