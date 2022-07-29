FB pixel

Persona launches engine to automate custom digital ID checks based on risk

| Chris Burt
Categories Behavioral Biometrics  |  Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News
Persona launches engine to automate custom digital ID checks based on risk
 

Persona has launched a new risk response and digital identity verification engine called ‘Dynamic Flow’ to allow customers to automate and customize verification processes for different user segments.

Real-time analysis of each user and use case is carried out with behavioral biometrics and a variety of active and passive signals, according to the company announcement.

Dynamic Flow enables authentication to be stepped up or bypassed. It provides a no-code flow builder, along with a customizable user interface and native funnel analytics to help customers understand their conversion pipeline and address points of friction.

Persona already offers a ‘Workflow’ solution for customer digital ID lifecycle orchestration, but Dynamic Flow replaces manual pre-segmenting of customers based on internal analysis and determine how much friction to apply to each.

“Customers today demand a quick and seamless experience. But in most cases, high- and low-risk individuals are treated with the same level of scrutiny during a transaction,” says Rick Song, CEO, Persona. “The intent is to prevent fraud, but the result is a cumbersome process and a frustrated customer. Dynamic Flow granularly customizes the verification journey — from what information to collect to what needs to be verified — so each customer receives a tailored experience.”

A new KYB platform was also launched by Persona in June, providing automated selfie biometric checks.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Research

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events

Explaining Biometrics