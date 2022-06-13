Persona launches biometric KYB/KYC automation platform

San Francisco-based ID verification provider Persona has released an automated know your business and know your customer platform that authenticates individuals with biometrics for regulatory compliance with streamlined identity verification.

The company says the KYB/KYC platform features customization of how information about businesses and individuals is collected and verified, automated customer support and a set of KYB and KYC checks. KYB and KYC checks include verifying identities with selfie face biometric verification.

“With our new solution, businesses can automate and customize this entire process end to end to provide an easy and frictionless experience for both their end users and team,” says Rick Song, CEO of Persona.

The platform also features a consolidated investigation view and automated follow-through with customers.

Persona says its KYB solution is already in use by multiple high-growth companies.

In March 2021, the company received $50 million to broaden facial recognition outside of KYC and anti-money-laundering checks, and later in the year it raised an additional $150 million in 2021 to accelerate its rapid growth in the field of trusted digital identity infrastructure and solutions backed with biometrics like a selfie video liveness check.

The company offers a similar product, Workflows, which is an orchestration tool that automates digital identity processes.

