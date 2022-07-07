Transforming air travel in India with Digi Yatra and Amadeus software

Passenger aviation in India is on track to use more biometric technology. The country’s planned largest airport, Noida, currently under construction in Uttar Pradesh, is expected to have biometrics built in and the national carrier is implementing a new software suite including the technology.

India’s largest airport to be built with biometrics

Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International, has selected Saudi firm ICAD Holding as its Master System Integrator (MSI) consultant for the upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh State, on the outskirts of New Delhi.

ICAD also said in a statement that it has partnered exclusively with Wipro and Ross & Baruzzini from the USA to provide MSI consultancy services to YIAPL.

“We are delighted to partner with ICAD in their first engagement in India,” said Jasvinder Singh, enterprise cluster head at Wipro Limited.

“We support multiple Public Private Partnership (PPP) airports in India and globally. We look forward to extending our digital and aviation capabilities to define the growth of NIA.”

According to IndiaTVNews, phase one of Noida International Airport will be completed by 2024, with the project expected to implement various digital and biometric technologies as outlined in the Digi Yatra policy, a Ministry of Civil Aviation project to make use of face biometrics already part of government ID in India.

The Noida International Airport will reportedly be India’s largest upon completion of the project, covering over 5,000 hectares.

Air India deploys Amadeus software and other airport systems

Air India has announced the implementation of the full Amadeus Altéa Passenger Service System (PSS) suite, which includes biometric technologies, alongside revenue management, revenue accounting, retailing tools, merchandising, website, mobile and frequent flier program management.

“We are honored to be the technology partner for Air India as the carrier undergoes an ambitious transformation,” comments Cyril Tetaz, executive vice president of Amadeus Altéa.

The platform will reportedly aid Air India to deliver a modern and efficient reservations solution to customers and travel partners, as well as enhance its operational efficiency. Its capabilities include face biometrics matching.

Air India was recently acquired by Tata Group, a subsidiary of which is also providing India’s new biometric passports.

According to Amadeus, the PSS cutover took place in late May, with a midterm roadmap agreed upon to support the airline’s transformation ahead.

“India is an important market for Amadeus and we have our second largest R&D center located there,” Tetaz explains.

“This will enable close innovation with Air India. Our advanced technology solutions will provide the building blocks for Air India to deliver smooth experiences for its passengers.”

The news comes months after Amadeus announced a new biometrics deployment in Jordan.

Article Topics

airports | Amadeus | biometrics | Digi Yatra | identity verification | India