Corsight face biometrics integrated with safe city solutions by Affluence subsidiary

Corsight AI has been chosen by OneMind Technologies, a subsidiary of Affluence Corporation, to provide face biometrics for safe and smart cities solutions around the world under a new partnership.

OneMind hypervisors will integrate Corsight’s facial recognition technology, which was recently recognized for proactive reduction of biometric bias by NIST. The hypervisors provide safe city and smart city operators with a holistic view of city system performance in real-time, boost security and improve incident remediation, according to the announcement.

The partners suggest that smart city technologies can substantially reduce crime, and are primed for rapid adoption over the remainder of the 2020s.

“We are excited to be partnering with Corsight,” comments Stephane Eyme, CEO of OneMind Technologies. “Our partnership adds great value to the offers of both companies. Our goal is to make OneMind Technologies the industry standard for Hypervisors for Smart Cities providing real time performance management. This collaboration will enhance the capabilities of both companies and add security solutions to our platform to broaden our reach.”

The recently-launched Hypervisor SVI from OneMind features license plate recognition and vehicle registration, in addition to Corsight biometrics, and is intended to help reduce carjackings. The Hypervisor SVI also includes computer-aided dispatch with real-time alerts.

The solution has passed several live evaluations and an initial purchase order is expected by Affluence within weeks.

Rob Watts, CEO of Corsight AI, adds “The partnership with OneMind is an exciting step towards creating safer connected environments in which AI-powered technology can be used as a force for good. Corsight AI is unparalleled for its speed and accuracy, but also in terms of privacy and ethical standards. We look forward to building a long-term relationship with this dynamic organization and working together to ensure the safety and security across smart industries.”

The use of Corsight’s face biometrics in fighting crime was recently profiled in a BBC television program.

