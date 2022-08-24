GBT Technologies nears patent grant for real-time 3D biometric security for devices

GBT Technologies has received a notice of allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a patent on 3D biometric computer vision technology for securing electronics and mobile devices.

‘Systems and methods of facial and body recognition, identification and analysis’ describes a method for transforming data from images and videos into three-dimensional figures with advanced point detection. These figures would then be used for biometric comparisons to secure access control to the mobile device or computer.

The technique uses machine learning and three-dimensional modeling to match complete or occluded images in real-time, according to the company announcement. The patent document makes clear that the inclusion of occluded biometric data is a reference to the face masks that have become much more common around the world since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The document also suggests that the method is capable of monitoring and adjusting to “bodily changes like weight gain.”

“Our smartphones hold sensitive and personal information like passwords, medical information, account numbers, emails, photos, messages, and videos,” states Danny Rittman, GBT’s CTO. “Losing a mobile device can be worse, leading to identity theft or hacking into an email or social media accounts.

“Biometric security has become a standard to protect phones and computer data,” Rittman adds. “We believe our technology will further expand this horizon through more secure digital identification. Our facial and body recognition patent application covers comprehensive AI algorithms with the goal of learning a human’s features and identifying them with or without cover. It is our goal to continue researching this technology, combining it with our similar concepts to offer superior security and privacy capabilities for individuals and businesses.”

GBT says the same technology could also be implemented for identifying persons of interest in crowded settings like airports.

The company also received a notice of allowance for a radio-based object detection and imaging technology earlier this year.

