LexisNexis, IDnow and Onfido each unveil biometric onboarding customers in fintech, ecommerce

Selfie biometrics and digital ID onboarding providers continue to add customers amid robust market demand. Assetz Capital selected LexisNexis’ RiskNarrative platform for its financial crime management procedures, PayRemit deployed IDnow for digital customer onboarding and Pets4Homes adopted Onfido’s know-your-customer biometrics.

RiskNarrative deployed by Assetz

Fintech company Assetz adopted LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ RiskNarrative platform, which is built with technology acquired with TruNarrative a year ago.

The move reportedly will aid Assetz in enhancing its KYC and anti-money laundering capabilities, as well as delivering productivity bumps.

RiskNarrative will improve Assetz’s onboarding, allowing the firm to run multiple KYC and AML checks from aggregated data sources simultaneously. It also will strengthen checks with document scanning and selfie biometrics alongside enhanced fraud detection.

“It’s brilliant to see the RiskNarrative platform help organizations of all sizes protect their customers from the effects of financial crime.

“I am delighted … that we can support their onboarding processes, especially when the cost of compliance is at an all-time high,” says Edward Vaughan, banking expert at LexisNexis.

The move comes months after LexisNexis Risk Solutions acquired BehavioSec to strengthen its anti-fraud detection capabilities with passive behavioral biometrics.

IDnow selected by PayRemit

Mobile e-commerce app PayRemit has signed an agreement with IDnow to provide automated identity verification with selfie biometrics for onboarding PayRemit customers in the Middle East.

The company’s software provides the possibility for lower-income households to purchase items through low-cost installments.

Customers will be able to complete the onboarding process using AutoIdent, IDnow’s automated, artificial intelligence-powered identity verification.

“PayRemit is providing an essential service for workers who play such a crucial role in the UAE economy,” says Basil Macklai, head of Middle East at IDnow. “Our cooperation will ensure world-class, secure digital identity proofing that makes it far easier for customers to set up an account and streamline approvals for the business.”

IDnow is also focusing on expanding its business in the United Kingdom, having hired Mike Kiely as its sales director for financial services last month.

Pets4Homes adopts Onfido biometrics

Pets4Homes, an online pet marketplace, bought Onfido’s biometric verification services to increase trust and provide more transparency in buying a pet.

Launched in 2019, the site initially focused on cats and dogs, but is now growing into other pet segments. As it planned its expansion, Pets4Homes decided to purchase Onfido’s services last month for KYC.

Now, breeders completing Onfido’s biometric verification process will receive a breeder verification badge, displayed on their advertiser profile on Pets4Homes.

The process requires customers to take a selfie and upload a photo of a document. If the two match, the badge is issued.

“We do not store the documents you submit in our system. They are submitted directly to our ID verifications provider Onfido, where they are handled securely.”

A few weeks ago, Onfido launched a bug bounty program to ensure the security of its selfie biometrics, and identity verification platform.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | document verification | financial services | identity verification | IDnow | KYC | LexisNexis | onboarding | Onfido | selfie biometrics