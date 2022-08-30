SuperCom wins $33M biometric tracking contract with European customer

SuperCom is set to deploy its PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring (EM) Suite for a domestic violence monitoring, GPS Tracking of offenders and home detention monitoring program, dubbed EM Go-Live, in a European Union member country which is not named, the company has disclosed.

The PureSecurity Suite includes multi-factor biometrics, anti-tamper mechanisms, and third-party API integration.

The project is budgeted for $33 million, and is expected to encompass all EM offender programs within the country, up to 15,000 enrollees simultaneously, and will include a unique integration of multiple offender tracking sub-programs.

Most of the money will be channeled into the tracking software, EM products and complimentary services spending over a period of five years. There will be two more years of continued service after the five, according to the announcement.

The EM Go-Live project is expected to roll out within 90 days of its official launch.

Commenting on the deal, Ordan Trabelsi, president and CEO of SuperCom says: “We are excited with this award, the largest European EM project awarded so far this year. It further validates our strategy to scale up operations to accelerate growth and improve public safety in more nations around the world. We look forward to supporting another EU member country’s public safety efforts and bringing them the many benefits of SuperCom’s proprietary EM technology. It is an honor to take part in this national initiative by building the necessary infrastructure and deploying this country’s first EM program.”

“This competitive tender process that just concluded is the first of several tenders for large scale national European EM projects that are expected to be concluded in 2022 and 2023, with a total estimated value of over $200 million. With this meaningful win, SuperCom is once again signaling, after more than 10 other recent national European EM project wins, the superiority of its value offering in the European EM space. We believe our growing reputation as a leading global EM solution provider will drive additional wins in the future,” adds Trabelsi.

The contract award follows a competitive bidding process which saw the participation of eight other companies. SuperCom will execute the contract with a local partner, according to the announcement.

The company also recently announced four new biometric monitoring contracts with customers in the United States.

Article Topics

biometrics | criminal ID | fingerprint biometrics | government purchasing | mobile app | monitoring | multimodal | stocks | SuperCom | tender