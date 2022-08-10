Veriff upgrades brand identity with inspiration by ID document security features

Veriff has unveiled a new brand identity today, inspired by ID document design, weeks after deploying a new biometric tool to tackle ‘buy now, pay later’ fraud.

The company’s brand upgrades include a new logo and color palette, alongside novel patterns, an improved aligned illustration system, and a revisited website.

Veriff made the announcement in a blog post on its site, where the company’s founder Kaarel Kotkas outlined the rationale behind the new changes.

“The acceleration of digital transformation in businesses has created an urgency for additional measures for safety and trust for those interacting in online spaces,” Kotkas writes.

The concept behind the redesign and use of patterns is to reflect the safety features found in biometric passports and other modern ID documents, such as guilloche patterns.

“As we enter this next evolution of Veriff, we want our brand to reflect the differentiated experience we strive to provide businesses to keep their users safe online. Trust is the currency of the digital age and everyone deserves real safety, protection, and transparency online.”

The announcement comes in the wake of an eventful first half of 2022 for the company. In January, Veriff raised $100 million in a Series C funding round and in March it released a new suite of biometrics-powered identity verification solutions for the healthcare industry.

More recently, the company partnered with Alloy, appointed Caroline Mogford as its chief marketing officer, and released a new, fully-automated biometric authentication solution.

