Calumino raises over $10M to scale thermal sensor platform, reach new use cases

Australia-based thermal sensor and AI developer Calumino has raised $10.3 million in a Series A funding round to scale up its intelligent thermal sensing platform. The company says its platform can be used to detect human presence, as well as activity and environmental hazards.

The funding round was led by Celesta Capital and Taronga Ventures, with several additional participants, Egis Technology notable among them as a biometrics and authentication software vendor.

Calumino says its technology fills a gap between the intrusiveness of IP cameras and the low performance of motion sensors. Its thermal sensing can map individuals within an environment, and detect human activity and posture.

The company sees applications in includes smart building management, pest control, safety and security, healthcare and other fields.

Calumino formed a strategic partnership with a Mitsubishi Electric subsidiary to market a pest control product in Japan.

“We are incredibly excited about this partnership and plan to roll this product out globally with our partners,” states Marek Steffanson, founder and CEO of Calumino. “No other technology can differentiate between humans and rodents reliably, in darkness, affordably, intelligently, and with very low data bandwidth – but this application is just the beginning. Our technology is creating an entirely new space in the market and we are incredibly grateful to our investors for their support as we continue to scale production and enable the next generation of intelligent sensing to solve important problems.”

Calumino plans to invest the funding in expanding its application base and addressing new use cases. Some of the funds will go towards research and development, and the company plans to open new offices in Europe, Taiwan, Japan, and the U.S.

