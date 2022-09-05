Imageware joins DHS 2022 Rally to demonstrate accuracy, bias mitigation of biometric fusion

Imageware is joining the 2022 DHS Science and Technology (S&T) Biometric Technology Rally to demonstrate the effectiveness of its biometric fusion technology

The 2022 Rally begins on September 14, and will focus on speeding the flow of unattended users through specific lanes of entry at venues like airports.

Imageware has been accepted to deploy its Biometric Engine BE, which the company says supports virtually any open or proprietary biometric algorithm from nearly any vendor. It will be implemented for the rally to combine two separate, high-quality face biometric algorithms to demonstrate how using them together can improve accuracy while mitigating racial and gender bias.

“Gender and racial bias is the biggest issue in facial recognition today,” says AJ Naddell, Imageware’s SVP of Product Management and Sales. “Bias impacts many individuals which is limiting the rollout of a technology that can help drive better security and user experiences. In the past year, we have filed several strategic patents to help solve for bias, building upon one of our foundational biometric fusion patents from years ago. Our hope is to prove the value of our new methodology and help progress the use of biometrics in every industry.”

The company says the Rally is an opportunity to show the importance of biometric fusion to overcoming the real-world challenges of facial recognition in high-traffic environments.

Imageware is providing its biometric software to Canadian airports to secure access to restricted areas through a recent deal.

Biometric Technology Rally | biometric testing | biometrics | DHS | facial recognition | ImageWare