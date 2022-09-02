Veriff fosters digital identity revenue growth with new partner program

Identity verification solution provider Veriff has launched a new partner program to give partners in sectors with different digital identity needs a practical path to growth and increased revenues.

Called the R.E.V. (Revenue Expansion with Veriff) Partner Program, the strategic initiative can reportedly be tailored to meet the needs of specific partner types based on their business, offering flexibility to support growth. The company says it gives software resellers and professional services organizations leading digital identity technology to build their services with.

More specifically, the new partner program provides three models based on partners’ capabilities and required business strategy.

The first one, called ‘Transformation,’ is designed for companies that build and provide software technology solutions that integrate with other software technologies and create value and “a path to digital transformation.”

The second partner type: ‘Performance,’ is aimed at companies that resell complimentary software technology solutions and services and those that provide development, implementation and design services.

Finally, the third ‘Standard’ partner type is for companies with extensive industry-specific knowledge and software technology solutions and those that can provide a consultative approach to software solutions and services.

The former two options include Veriff’s remote customer onboarding kit for identity verification.

“Partner expectations and demands are set high, so the design of our partner program from the beginning was to keep it simple yet effective while supporting our partners every step of the way to allow them to capture more market share,” says Manuel Solis III, head of global partnerships & alliances at Veriff.

More information about the R.E.V. Partner Program, including how to apply, is available at this link.

The initiative comes months after Veriff deployed a new biometric tool to tackle ‘buy now, pay later’ fraud. More recently, the company unveiled an upgraded brand identity inspired by I.D. document security features.

