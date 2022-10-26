Digital ID verification still has room for improvement as adoption grows rapidly

A new report discusses how customers feel about digital identity amidst a recent surge in usage, partnerships and released solutions. Case in point, the Ministry of Electronics & IT in India said Aadhaar adoption and usage among residents continue to grow, and Refinitiv and ABBYY have each introduced new digital onboarding solutions. Also, TendedBar says it will deploy its face biometrics tech at the Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix and at the AT&T Center this NBA season. Finally, Veriff has partnered with Bolt and iDenfy with CoinBeam to address the growing market. Common to all of the above is the use of selfie biometrics for identity verification.

Onfido publishes digital ID customer attitude report

Onfido’s new report suggests that 60 percent of people started accessing more online services since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report begins by emphasizing the growing list of applications for digital identity.

However, only 13 percent say they believe their digital identity is handled as they want it.

“While people don’t feel their digital identity is being handled as they want it, it seems to have, up until now, been the accepted norm,” the report says.

At the same time, Onfido believes that this will likely change with an increase in online presence and pressure from regulators and governments on privacy and security.

The survey also reveals that 43 percent of respondents typically abandon onboarding due to frustrations with digital identity.

“To help negate these abandonment rates, businesses need to reassess their digital identity strategies,” Onfido writes.

“What is it about the process that customers find so frustrating? If as our data suggests, their main frustrations center around security and data handling, businesses should consider being more upfront about how they handle data.”

The customer attitude report was conducted on over 4,000 people across the US, UK, France, and Germany. For more numbers and figures about consumer digital ID adoption, the document is available at this link.

Aadhaar biometrics adoption continues to grow

The Indian Ministry of Electronics & IT announced on Tuesday that in September, 252.5 million e-KYC transactions were completed via Aadhaar, almost a 7.7 percent increase compared with August.

Further, the ministry said the cumulative number of digital KYC transactions via Aadhaar has increased to nearly 13 billion by September 2022.

Also in September, more than 1.75 billion authentication transactions were carried out via Aadhaar, most of which by using fingerprint biometric authentication, followed by OTP (one-time-password) authentication.

The ministry added that the adoption of Aadhaar across India was 93.92 percent by the end of September.

The news comes days after the federal government of India re-launched the process to amend the Registration of Births and Deaths Act to facilitate its plan to create a new National Register of Citizens (NRC).

New digital onboarding solutions for Refinitiv, ABBYY

Refinitiv’s new onboarding solution offers a fully configurable user interface and can be deployed via the web, mobile and API (application programming interface).

Thanks to its low-code/no-code requirements, the biometric identity verification solution can reportedly be integrated and deployed within two to six weeks.

The platform enables firms to verify an individual’s ID information and documents in real-time, conduct remote biometric checks, access and cross-reference a series of data sets and use additional technology (geolocation, address checking and mobile verification) to verify bank accounts.

ABBYY’s new platform also specializes in document-centric identity proofing and affirmation. Based on the company’s Vantage platform, the solution provides customers with a self-service approach to onboarding while also reducing fraud.

ABBYY’s onboarding solution also offers face biometrics capabilities to match individuals’ faces to the photos on their documents.

TendedBar brings face biometrics tech to Formula 1, NBA fans

Automated cocktail dispensing company TendedBar has deployed its face biometrics-powered vending machines to two separate locations.

The first one will be to serve fans at this week’s Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix in Austin, US. This partnership with Levy, the hospitality partner of Circuit of The Americas (COTA), and DBK Studio, Levy’s innovation studio, will see a deployment of ten machines.

Fans planning to attend the events and take advantage of TendedBar’s biometric tech will have to complete a one-time registration online by taking a selfie, uploading an approved government-issued identification from their phone, and adding a valid credit card payment method.

They will then be able to use any TendedBar throughout the track and have one self-closing tab at any TendedBar location.

According to Shaun Moore, chief AI officer at Pangiam, this TendedBar deployment relies on biometrics and age verification tech provided by the facial recognition firm.

The second deployment sees the Spurs offer automated cocktail bars from TendedBar for fans at AT&T Center during the current NBA season, according to Sports Business Journal.

While the onboarding and purchasing process for customers will be the same, it is still being determined if this deployment also relies on Pangiam’s biometrics or not, as TendedBar has partnered with different providers in the past, including IDmission.

Customer wins for Veriff, iDenfy

Veriff announced an expanded partnership with shared mobility firm Bolt. The collaboration will see the former company verify Bolt customers’ documentation per local regulations (Bolt currently operates in 45 countries).

In particular, Veriff’s AI-based driver’s license verification will ensure drivers are using a valid license and are the actual owner of the documents. It will also extract the document data for seamless onboarding.

The partnership with Bolt comes weeks after Veriff partnered with mobile app developer Shockoe.

As for iDenfy, the company is joining forces with the crypto platform CoinBeam, aiding the digital banking platform with the identity verification process of its customers via face biometrics with anti-spoofing capabilities.

iDenfy also separately partnered with BEEP.Rent and the European Capital of Democracy (EcoD) over the last two months.

Article Topics

Aadhaar | biometrics | face biometrics | iDenfy | identity verification | KYC | onboarding | Onfido | Refinitiv | Veriff