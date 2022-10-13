Digital Trust World 2022 to address essential questions facing digital services

Trust anchors developed for people’s physical lives need to be replicated, and in some cases improved, to support digital interactions that are increasingly part of every day life.

This is the premise of Goode Intelligence’s Digital Trust World 2022, which will be held November 3, 2022 to build on the success of the inaugural 2021 event, according to an announcement.

Digital Trust World 2022 will feature a series of keynote speeches, presentations and panels representing a typical customer journey with decision makers from leading technology providers, integrators and investors. The event will develop a narrative built around the four essential components of digital trust; identity verification for digital onboarding, digital identity, authentication and privacy, and digital fraud management.

A panel featuring representatives from Anonybit and Idemia and moderated by Biometric Update’s Chris Burt will discuss authentication and privacy, and a fraud management session will include experts from JT International, UK Finance, Vodafone Identity Hub and FICO. Insights on digital onboarding and identity verification, and digital identity will be shared by leaders from Incode and Svipe, respectively.

“Running an analyst and consulting company that specialises in the interconnected technology areas of identity verification, digital identity, authentication, biometrics, and digital fraud, I have been observing the developments in digital trust for well over a decade,” says Goode Intelligence CEO and Chief Analyst Alan Goode. “There are plenty of positives that governments, business operators, privacy advocates and technology standards bodies have already achieved in establishing the building blocks of digital trust. But as we plan for next generation technology in the shape of open banking, decentralised identity and finance, and grapple with defining the Metaverse and Web3, there is plenty more that the industry must plan for.”

The event will address questions being asked of digital services, such as ‘Is this email or message really coming from my bank or government?’ and ‘How do I know that my personal information will be protected when I provide it as part of a contract with a digital service provider?’

