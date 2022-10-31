Indicio decentralized digital identity now available through Google partner program

Open-source digital ID vendor Indicio says it is now certified to sell its products along with Google’s products.

Now part of Google’s vendor partner program, Indicio executives say they will bring decentralized digital identity and verifiable credentials to Google’s cloud customers.

Partnership means Google has vetted a company for interoperability with Google’s products and other fundamental factors. To its cloud customers, a partner gains more credibility than a firm not vetted.

“Decentralized identity has long been seen as the solution to the interconnected problems of verification, privacy and security in digital interaction,” says Heather Dahl, CEO of Indicio.

Certification will bring three of Indicio’s products to Google’s cloud service.

First is Proven, an end-to-end platform for implementing and using verifiable open-source credentials. Then Mediator, software that enables verifiable credential use on mobile devices.

Finally, NoDe (also known as Node-on-Demand for Indy) is software designed to more easily spin up a validator node for any Hyperledger Foundation Indy public or private decentralized network.

“The opportunities to solve immediate and costly problems around fraud, privacy, and verification are enormous,” Dahl says. “The opportunities to create new products and services are enormous too. This is a technology for managing devices and machines and accelerating digital transformation across every sector.”

The partnership comes months after Indicio secured $3.5 million in a funding round led by investment company Hard Yaka.

Another company working on decentralized digital ID infrastructure and recently acquiring fresh funds is IronVest, which raised $23 million to develop a decentralized biometric password manager earlier this month.

The scheme was also discussed by Avast in an Authenticate 2022 session last month.

