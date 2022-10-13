NEC America promotes public sector leader to engage government, biometrics provider groups

NEC has promoted Brent Bombach to vice president and head of government relations and public policy, amid several senior leadership and executive appointments in biometrics and digital ID. AlgoFace hired Randy Gustafson as VP of partnerships, innovation and government and Tom Lasiter as VP of FaceTrace.ai. Also, VeriFast named Rob Strickland as its chief revenue officer (CRO) and Chris Pornaras as its chief commercial officer (COO), and the UK Cabinet Office announced it is looking for a chief information security officer (CISO) and a cyber defense lead.

NEC America promotes Brent Bombach

Formerly senior director, Bombach is taking the role of as VP and head of government relations and public policy of NEC America.

The executive will now lead the team to execute the government affairs strategy by advancing NEC strategic partnerships with government and industry groups.

Brent joined the company in September 2018, and according to Shinsuke Takahashi, formerly in Bombach’s post, the latter executive has been instrumental in NEC’s initiatives in government relations and public policy advocacy.

“I am honored to be entrusted with the responsibility to serve a great team, advancing important public policy objectives, and I’m excited for Shinsuke Takahashi’s next chapter,” Bombach wrote in a LinkedIn post over the weekend.

Takahashi is now NEC America’s Executive Advisor and will continue to support the team’s smooth transition until the end of December when he will retire from NEC.

Bombach’s promotion comes months after NEC appointed Gary Lac as its VP of solutions.

AlgoFace confirms growth, hires executives

AlgoFace reported it has entered a hyper-growth phase that may see the company expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of at least 40 percent.

The firm also said in the first quarter of 2022, it sold more than double its six-figure revenue produced in 2021, also growing from 14 team members to 30.

Hot on this trail, AlgoFace has hired Randy Gustafson as VP of partnerships, innovation and government and Tom Lasiter as VP of FaceTrace.ai, the firm’s biometric facial analysis software unit.

Before joining AlgoFace, Gustafson was a vital member of the Innovation Team at the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA), while Lasiter spent almost 20 years at Intel.

“The additions of Randy and Tom to our team are essential to our growth strategy,” says AlgoFace CEO Andrew Bart.

“Both of them have deep roots in the Arizona tech community and beyond, helping Fortune 5000 and startup corporations gain exposure to innovative technologies that fill corporate innovation gaps.”

VeriFast completes two executive hires

Fiserv’s VeriFast has named New York-based fintech expert Rob Strickland as its CRO and Canadian banking veteran Chris Pornaras as CCO.

Strickland joins the company from mortgage tech provider Brimma, while Pornaras has more than 30 years of experience working in Canadian financial services.

“Rob’s track record in growing businesses and delivering market strategies and Chris’ demonstrated history in financial services will be instrumental as we move forward,” comments VeriFast Co-Founder and COO Chad Guziewicz.

“Both quickly accelerated VeriFast’s adoption with mortgage lenders to digitize and streamline their pre-approval and underwriting processes, shaving labor costs and compressing approval cycles by up to 90 percent.”

The announcement follows a recent partnership between VeriFast and Rent Panda, who jointly launched a new tenant screening product last week.

UK Cabinet Office to hire security experts

The UK Cabinet Office is looking for a new chief information security officer and a cyber defense lead.

According to PublicTechnology, the CISO will assume overall responsibility for the department’s cyber strategy, GOV.UK website, and security responses for breaches and other incidents.

The successful candidate will also be in charge of securing the One Login digital identity infrastructure to be rolled out over the next three years, as well as the Cabinet Office-led Official IT platform, used by officials to share classified government data.

On the other hand, the cyber defense lead will lead a specialist team that will be “responsible for defending both internal IT infrastructure and citizen-facing services.”

The first position accepts applications until 11.55 pm on 13 October (BTS), while the second one until 30 October.

Article Topics

Algoface | appointments | biometrics | digital identity | NEC | NECAM | VeriFast