Next Biometrics delivers fingerprint sensor order to distribution partner in Singapore

Advanced fingerprints sensor technology provider Next Biometrics says it just delivered a stock of its FAP20 fingerprint sensors worth NOK 6 million (approximately US$567,000) to a distribution partner based in Singapore.

According to an announcement from the company, the new partner, described as one of its biggest, will be in charge of distributing the FAP20 biometric sensors in some select countries in Asia.

The partner is also expected to help push Next’s market presence in India, by importing and distributing the sensors to a number of customers.

“The NOK 6 million order, and our new distributor partnership, provide confidence in our updated go to market strategy for India. The order is a strong indication that the official Aadhaar L1 program is one step closer to market launch, even if the exact date is outside our control,” says Ulf Ritsvall, senior vice president for sales and marketing at Next Biometrics.

In August, Next announced a deal with a Chinese distributor for its fingerprint sensors and closed a biometric hardware deal with an OEM customer in India which was originally formed at the beginning of the year. The latter deal is for FAP20 sensors, and referred to product delivery in the second half of 2022.

The company says this latest order is linked to the deal with the OEM partner which was first unveiled early this year.

A recent report by Coherent Market Insight, a global market intelligence and consulting organization, projects that the global biometrics sensors market will hit $1.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.4 percent over the forecast period.

