NIST IREX 10 scores show speed and accuracy of Innovatrics’ new iris biometric algorithm

The latest iris identification algorithm from Innovatrics ranks among the best both in accuracy and speed in the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) Iris Exchange (IREX) 10 benchmarks. The company puts some of the success down to its small templates.

The company’s iris biometric algorithm ranked fourth for two-eye accuracy, sixth for single-eye accuracy, and eighth for overall accuracy, according to the IREX 10 Leaderboards. As for speed, Innovatrics ranked fifth for two-eye search time and 17th for two-eye template creation time.

The IREX 10: Identification Track assesses iris recognition performance for identification (one-to-many) applications.

IREX 10 is administered at the Image Group’s Biometrics Research Lab (BRL), and enables developers to submit their matching software for testing on sequestered iris data. As an ongoing evaluation, developers may submit it at any time. At the time of writing, 26 iris biometric algorithms have been submitted for the latest version of IREX 10.

“From our field experience, compact templates in biometric databases save significant amounts of storage space, allowing for quicker access to the database and lowering maintenance costs,” says Matus Kapusta, director of the automated biometric identification system (ABIS) Business Unit at Innovatrics.

According to the biometrics expert, the combination of speed and accuracy matching with quick template creation and compact size makes the latest Innovatrics iris identification algorithm a versatile offering, particularly for large-scale border control or national ID issuance solutions.

The results come days after Innovatrics added web access capabilities to its ABIS to enhance video processing speed for criminal probes.

