Senior enterprise leaders take roles in digital identity

Digital ID verification firm OCR Labs Global has announced the hire of Joshua Read as new Chief Operating Officer who is expected to play a key role in the company’s international expansion efforts. This comes as iris biometric authentication provider eyeLock has secured the services of experienced full stack software developer Dietrich Szustak. Meanwhile, the Security Industry Association (SIA) has brought in Peter Boriskin as the new man at the helm of its Standards Committee, and Onfido has promoted Yuelin Li to the CPO role.

New OCR Labs COO to lead global business expansion

With over 25 years of experience, Read has been brought in to steer OCR Labs to new international business and sales horizons. He is expected to focus on building a high-performance culture and optimizing business processes to allow the company become the global partner of choice for digital identity verification and compliance.

Read comes with a huge wealth of experience from his work in senior roles at some of the large enterprises in Australia including Equifax, as well as the public sector, according to an announcement.

Commenting on the hire, OCR Labs Global CEO John Myers said: “Joshua’s track record of scaling businesses and global experience impressed us all. His experience managing operations for large organizations will be invaluable as we support our mission to make user verification effortless. We are excited to see what he can accomplish at OCR Labs Global as we move into our next growth phase.”

“At Equifax, I gained a deep understanding of fraud prevention, identity, and know your customer verification challenges as well as the technology and the legislative landscape,” Read says. “With experience growing fintech companies and a vast partner network, I’m eager to help OCR Labs Global become a billion-dollar unicorn.”

Engineer to boost eyeLock’s security management

EyeLock is counting on the experience of Dietrich Szustak as the company continues positioning itself on the frontlines of biometrics, security management, enterprise business applications (CRM, ADMS, BPM) and Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) technologies.

A company announcement indicates that Szustak is joining the company as principal engineer with focus on .NET development.

Michael Petrov (PhD), eyeLock VP of engineering said: “Software, including the eyeLock Identity Suite (EIS) is a crucial component of the eyeLock product offering as it integrates all bits and pieces of our solution. It’s an identity management platform that synchronizes all connected iris and face recognition devices and integrates with most brands of access control systems.”

“Even though we started the EIS project a decade ago, there is always a long to-do list, anything from supporting new core biometric technologies and innovative workflows such as template-on-card, to continuous assessment of the cybersecurity standing of the solution. We welcome Dietrich as a local to our Pennsylvania lab senior developer to take the lead on evolving the EIS platform.”

SIA brings in Assa Abloy CTO to head Standards Committee

Assa Abloy Opening Solutions CTO Peter Boriskin has been selected as new head of the SIA’s Standards Committee with the responsibility to lead and work with committee members to develop, promote and advocate industry standards in a coordinated effort with other standards and specification writing bodies.

Boriskin has been a member of the SIA for over 20 years and says he is excited to take the role. He also has experience from his membership of different industry forums.

“SIA is honored to welcome Peter Boriskin as chair of SIA’s Standards Committee, and we appreciate his willingness to serve in this important capacity,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “Peter is a highly respected expert in physical security, video management and access control whose standards and technology leadership and knowledge will help the committee to deliver immense value to SIA’s members and the industry and increase participation in our standards programs.”

The SIA Standards Committee serves as the guiding body of SIA standards programs.

Onfido promotes within C-suite

Yuelin Li has been promoted by Onfido from the chief strategy officer role to chief product officer, the company announced.

The promotion comes in recognition of Li’s contribution to the company’s growth from a 100-person operation to a global identity verification and biometric authentication provider with 680 employees.

Li was presented with the Rising Star award at the 2021 Digital Masters Awards, and will oversee product strategy and direction for the Onfido Real Identity Platform.

