Yoti partners with Talent Clouds on DBS checks with digital ID, receives UK certification

Yoti and the Post Office have entered a new partnership with Talent Clouds, a digital workforce management and employee vetting platform.

As a result of the collaboration, Talent Clouds will support digital disclosure and barring service (DBS) and right-to-work checks through Yoti’s selfie biometrics, and according to the new UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF).

“We’re delighted that Talent Clouds is the latest company to harness the power of digital identity for DBS checks,” says Elinor Hull, identity services director at Post Office. “With less paperwork, stronger security and a better onboarding and recruitment experience, the benefits of these digital policies are clear.”

The UK introduced the legislation in April, which is officially active from October 1st (more about this below). It aims to facilitate the deployment of secure and trustworthy solutions around digital identity in the UK.

“We’re excited to partner with Post Office and Yoti to launch this new technology to transform how our customers verify their workers’ ID,” comments Talent Clouds CEO James Whittingham. “This technology supports our vision for streamlining pre-employment checks to save our customers both money and time.”

The partnership comes days after Yoti announced it had been approved to list its solutions under the Crown Commercial Service G-Cloud 13 framework.

“Our extensive range of solutions in partnership with Post Office Ltd span Identity verification, age verification, authentication, e-signing and from November 9th will include Right to Work and DBS employment screening,” the company writes in a LinkedIn post.

Yoti’s digital identity services are now verified according to the UK Government standards GPG 44 and 45, which define stringent levels of security and privacy to verify people’s identities.

Digital ID checks for right to work encouraged from October 1st

DBS and right-to-work checks under DIATF have been officially available since October 1st, replacing the old practice of employees sending documents to an employer via email to verify they can legally work in the country.

The UK administration recommends that companies now use government-certified identity service providers (IDSPs) to oversee digital right-to-work checks.

According to the new legislation, businesses in Britain and Northern Ireland must also keep hiring documents records for up to two years after an employee’s exit date.

Further, firms will face penalties (including a £20,000 fine or being banned from sponsoring visas for future foreign nationals) should they not stay compliant with the new process.

The new practice aims to increase data security alongside more effective protection against fraud, reduced HR resource dedication to ensure GDPR compliance and more efficient onboarding.

“The list of potential consequences for getting digital right to work checks wrong is worrying for many UK businesses,” Russell King, CEO of government-certified IDSP Xydus, tells HR magazine. “Business leaders who feel ill-informed about these changes need to act now and engage with a compliant, certified IDSP.”

The latest firms to achieve such certifications include Amiqus in August and Marston Holdings last month.

