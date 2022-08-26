Software startup in UK gets key certificate for digital ID and background checks

A UK compliance and biometric onboarding vendor has earned government certification to sell into the digital ID service market.

Amiqus says the certificate tells would-be buyers that the company has met specific criteria to securely handle DBS criminal record checks and digital right-to-work documentation. Those buyers are in the legal, recruitment, public sector and financial services industries.

Besides identity reports made on job candidates, Amiqus performs selfie biometric checks and photo ID verification for documents from 195 nations. Likewise, it offers video liveness checks with face capture and NFC scanning of biometric passports.

In January, Amiqus renewed a partnership it has had with the Law Society of Scotland. Law firms are using the tech company’s software to comply with anti-money laundering rules.

Amiqus also is working with the UK’s digital, culture, media and sport department as it develops a digital identity program for the nation.

It was only 2020 when the company won its first public sector contract. It took a two-year contract with the Scottish government to perform pre-employment checks.

Prior to that, Amiqus participated in the government’s CivTech accelerator. Executives say they launched a pilot in which people using Amiqus service were offered a start date in under eight days. Five weeks was more typical at the time.

Amiqus joins only a handful or two of digital identity technology providers certified under the Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework.

Article Topics

Amiqus | background checks | biometrics | certification | digital identity | Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) | onboarding | selfie biometrics | UK