Convenience driving US consumer adoption of face biometrics: report

Over 131 million US nationals utilize face biometrics technologies daily, and almost half of them do so to access three applications or more every day.

The findings come from Taiwan-based facial recognition company CyberLink, which published a report conducted online with the third-party research firm YouGov about face biometrics use in America.

According to results from the research, which surveyed 2,455 US adults aged 18 and above in September, approximately 176 million Americans use facial recognition, 132 million of which on at least one application per day.

A considerable 75 percent of 18- to 34-year-olds have adopted the technology and 57 percent of this age group use it daily.

“There’s this perception that people are not ready for facial recognition technology, yet, almost all of us are using it every day in one way or another,” comments CyberLink CEO Jau Huang. “New use cases for AI-based computer vision and facial recognition are constantly emerging.”

Regarding specific actions powered by face-biometrics, the CyberLink reports suggest 68 percent of respondents say they use the technology to unlock their phone, laptop or other personal computer, and 51 percent to log in to an app on a phone.

“The explosion of mobile apps, the password nightmare they generated, and the face login solution that followed drove initial adoption in the mass market,” Huang adds. “Now, many see AI-based automation as a key solution to the current labor crisis.”

In fact, industry-wise, 55 percent of those surveyed say they think facial recognition technology can improve safety at airports. The numbers are similar for banks (54 percent) and medical offices (53 percent).

More generally, the highest percentage of respondents willing to adopt facial recognition technology admitted they would be open to using it while shopping at a store, eating at a restaurant or traveling if it better protected their data, personal information, and assets (54 percent).

A smaller number (42 percent) said they would consider it for improved safety at their home and workplace, 45 percent for convenience, 23 percent to ensure proper mask wearing and 20 percent to eliminate human contact or getting a VIP experience.

“Traditional and online businesses are applying facial recognition to a wide set of activities, ranging from security and access control to self-service, statistics, and the many facets of customer experience,” Huang concludes. “Be ready; there is a lot of facial recognition coming ahead.”

