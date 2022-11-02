Daon to supply biometrics for bank services app in Philippines

Digital ID services firm Daon says its IdentityX biometric identity proofing and authentication platform will be deployed by digital bank GoTyme when the financial startup launches in the Philippines.

It is not clear when GoTyme’s kiosks will go live in the Philippines. The bank will use Daon’s digital ID system to enroll customers through its app, and verify their identity via biometric watchlists, third-party identity checks and a manual review service.

Clive Bourke, a regional president at Daon, says that integrating IdentityX biometrics with GoTyme’s bank app “will provide their customers with a more efficient and reliable user experience, all while increasing the security of the application and expanding the platform as a trusted solution for leading fintech customers across the globe.”

GoTyme is a collaboration of the Philippine conglomerate Gokongwei Group and the Singapore-based digital banking group Tyme. It launched July 2022 amidst a wave of digitalization in the Philippines.

Instead of traditional bank branches, the bank will rely on digital kiosks deployed in supermarkets, department stores and convenience stores.

The kiosks will scan documents alongside a customer’s face and fingerprint biometrics and allow them to open a bank account in about five minutes. GoTyme will also employ 362 bank ambassadors at 226 kiosk locations by the end of the year, according to business-news publication Business Chief, to introduce people to the technology.

The product integration will provide customers with seamless access to a wider portfolio of financial services, says Chris Bennett, chief technology officer at GoTyme.

“Our customers should feel safe and comfortable with secure account setup, opening doors to better savings, transfers and rewards that our digital bank has to offer,” according to Bennett.

Beyond the GoTyme partnership, Daon announced last month that 250 credit unions implemented its IdentityX platform.

Callsign provides behavioral biometrics for UnionDigital Bank

Another digital bank in the Philippines has selected Callsign to provide multi-factor authentication with behavioral biometrics for its mobile banking customers.

UnionDigital Bank is a digital subsidiary of Union Bank of the Philippines, and chose Callsign to upgrade its security against bots and account takeover attacks.

“At Callsign we continue to lead the market with technology that passively and positively identifies genuine users across all digital channels,” says Namrata Jolly, GM of Asia Pacific at Callsign. “This approach benefits consumers with less friction and more personalized user experiences. UnionDigital Bank recognizes the possibilities of this technology, and we are delighted to be working with them.”

