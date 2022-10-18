250 credit unions signed up for Daon biometric onboarding through partner CU*Answers

Daon’s digital identity proofing and multi-factor authentication have been implemented by more than 250 credit unions in the network of cooperative credit union service organization CU*Answers through its IdentityX platform. The adoption update was provided by Daon Americas President Conor White in a LinkedIn post.

The network of more than 350 credit unions served by CU*Answers can deploy Daon’s selfie biometrics and other technologies for remote customer onboarding, as well as authentication. Daon IdentityX was originally chosen by CU*Answers to serve its member organizations in late-2020.

Daon IdentityX combines document-centric identity proofing and MFA for a solution covering the complete customer identity lifecycle, and already serves over 200 credit unions.

“We’re seeing a surge of organizations across industries recognizing that siloed identity capabilities are a thing of the past, and credit unions are no exception,” comments White in an announcement from Daon. “Together with our partners at CU*Answers, we’re making sure the benefits of our identity assurance technologies extend to credit union members everywhere.”

Credit union members can scan their government-issued identity document and submit a selfie for face biometrics matching with liveness detection to complete identity proofing through IdentityX in a process that takes roughly a minute, according to the announcement. Additional third-party data sources can also be utilized to meet credit union’s KYC and AML requirements.

“CU*Answers is excited to add this extra layer of security on behalf of our clients and their member base to reduce fraud at the very start of establishing a relationship,” says Geoff Johnson, CEO of CU*Answers. “Our aim is to increase our clients’ level of satisfaction by providing as seamless of a user experience as possible while keeping fraudsters out, and Daon has been a great partner in facilitating that.”

The IdentityX platform also includes voice biometrics, which were added to the Genesys AppFoundry cloud marketplace in September.

