ID R&D, OneVault partnerships power new voice biometrics ‘as-a-service’ from iPulse

iPulse Systems has announced the availability of a new voice biometrics ‘as-a-service’ solution hosted on the Microsoft Azure platform.

The tool is called VoiceIQ.cloud, and can reportedly be set up within minutes and is charged per transaction with no setup, licensing, or implementation fees.

“As part of becoming a member of the Pivotal Group of companies, our recent partnership with OneVault, South Africa’s leading voice biometric supplier, has enabled us to gain years of experience in months,” comments Pulse Systems CEO Gary Chalmers.

From a technical standpoint, VoiceIQ.cloud relies on IDVoice’s matching and liveness detection algorithms provided by ID R&D, which the latter company recently updated to increase speed and precision.

“Our joint teams have wrapped all their knowledge and experience with our incredibly powerful IQSuite.cloud orchestration layer and uses the ID R&D product to provide an industry-first solution that should prove completely disruptive in this sector, bringing the power of voice to anyone at an affordable price,” Chalmers adds.

The new capabilities make the biometric service an affordable product that is easy to implement and integrate into existing offerings via dedicated application programming interfaces (APIs), ID R&D CEO and Co-founder Alexey Khitrov says.

“The partnership that began with OneVault has now materialized into an iPulse product, and we are extremely pleased to be contributing to its success with the best-in-class accuracy that IDVoice is known for,” Khitrov explains.

“We are enthusiastic about the possibilities for this unique solution and look forward to working together to make a big impact with VoiceIQ.cloud.”

Khitrov, alongside other experts, will discuss edge biometrics in a webinar hosted by Biometric Update tomorrow (November 15). Registration for the event is free and available here.

