Idex and UK issuer plan biometric payment card rollout for early 2023

Idex Biometrics has teamed up with a UK issuer of EMV payment cards serving banks and fintechs in the UK, Europe and North America. The partners plan to roll biometric payment cards in the first quarter of next year.

The unnamed issuer and payments processor is described as “a well-established B2B solution provider” in the announcement.

Idex notes the market potential for biometric payment cards in Europe, in particular. The company has also been signing up card manufacturing partners, referring to a recent deal with a leading UK card-maker in the announcement.

“Market surveys confirm that 70 percent of UK consumers would use a biometric payment card, giving them additional peace of mind in times of increased contactless limits,” says Idex Biometrics Chief Commercial Officer Catharina Eklof, referring to a 2021 survey by Idemia and Dentsu Lab. “As we bring our proprietary and innovative technology platform to market, Idex Biometrics contributes to more seamless digital payment experiences around the globe.”

The company announced earlier in the week that Idex fingerprint biometric technology is also featured in cards that are launching in the UAE.

Visa and Société Générale launch biometric cards for business customers

To the South, biometric credit cards are now available for business customers of Société Générale in Morocco, NFCW reports.

The Société Générale Morocco Business Platinum Card is a Visa card. Visa has a partnership with Thales and Fingerprint Cards, including a launch with BNP Paribas in France.

The cards are activated with user verification through a one-time passcode.

