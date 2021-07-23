Top manufacturers consider Zwipe, Idex Biometrics’ platforms for payment cards

A global ‘Tier 1’ smartcard manufacturer is evaluating Zwipe Pay ONE for in-house biometric payment card manufacturing after receiving a shipment of components, the company has announced.

Zwipe says its Pay One platform is the first single silicon-based biometric payment card platform to be offered to card manufacturers globally, and that it provides the best biometric performance and energy efficiency in its class with highly competitive pricing. The platform is also designed to be market ready, supporting standard production processes and lowering yield losses.

“As organizations around the world adapt to the increasing demands of their customers, we are seeing smartcard manufacturers gearing up to be able to supply this latest generation of biometric payment cards,” comments André Løvestam, CEO of Zwipe. “This new initiative by one of the world’s largest manufacturers signifies a key development for Zwipe as we move towards our new payment technology becoming a mainstream proposition for issuers and cardholders.”

Idex ships biometric reference design platform to leading payment card manufacturer

The latest reference platform for a biometric payment card has been shipped to a global smartcard manufacturer by Idex Biometrics. Idex says the manufacturer is one of the top three serving the payment card industry.

The reference design was co-developed by Idex and Infineon, featuring the latest generation of Idex’ TrustedBio solutions and Infineon’s SLC38BML800 security controller, and was launched in June. It provides a development system consisting of hardware, software and tools to streamline and accelerate integration and application development, according to the announcement.

Mass production of the TrustedBio sensor module is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2021, and mass production of Infineon’s SLC38BML800 is planned for the end of the year.

“This platform represents another important milestone for the deployment of biometric smart cards. The biometric smart card design enables a user transaction experience that is indistinguishable from a standard contactless transaction,” says Vince Graziani, CEO of Idex Biometrics. “The TrustedBio solution, tightly integrated with the SLC38BML800, enables EMV payment transactions to be completed approximately three times faster than any other solution in the market. Also, given the level of integration of our TrustedBio solution with the Infineon security controller, the reference design allows for use of a fully passive interconnect for low-cost manufacturing and improved manufacturing yields.”

