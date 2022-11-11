Idex Biometrics, Prove, Gnani.ai appointments target sales and revenue growth

The latest round of executive appointments among biometrics and digital ID providers includes Idex Biometrics, Gnani.ai, and two C-level additions at Prove, all on the product, sales and revenue sides. Sentry Enterprises has brought in security and data privacy expertise, meanwhile.

Idex Biometrics has new VP of Sales for APAC

Claus Hansen began working as the Vice President of Sales for Idex Biometrics in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region on November 1, with the duty to speed up the company’s commercial growth within the market.

Hansen will also help expand Idex’s traction on biometric payments and digital authentication in various markets including Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia and India, according to a LinkedIn post.

The appointee has extensive industry experience in cybersecurity, payment cards, smart cards and biometric technologies. He has also overseen the sale of technology and business growth in APAC, and has held high-level executive positions in companies such as Gemalto (now Thales DIS), NXP Semiconductors, and most recently Zwipe.

Prove boosts executive team to drive growth

Nicole Jass and Scott Bonnell have been appointed respectively by Prove as the company’s chief product officer and chief revenue officer.

While Jass has the responsibility to take the company’s technology to new customers and use cases, Bonnell is expected to lead global sale and execution, according to a company announcement. The former was, before his Prove appointment, senior vice president of growth solutions at fintech firm FIS, while the latter served as the vice president of enterprise sales at Twilio.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Nicole Jass and Scott Bonnell to Prove,” says Rodger Desai, chief executive officer of Prove. “Nicole and Scott have grown companies from hundreds to billions of dollars in annual revenues. They join an executive team that is poised to continue leading the multi-billion dollar digital identity market.”

Commenting on the appointment, Jass says: “My goal is to embed Prove’s revolutionary technology into digital experiences everywhere. This will make it easy for enterprises across industries and regions to manage digital identity, mitigate fraud, and boost revenue without introducing friction.”

“Prove’s technology enables organizations to establish the trust required to unlock the ever-growing potential of digital commerce,” comments Bonnell. “I am eager to help accelerate growth and deepen customer engagement globally.”

Gnani.ai gets new chief revenue officer

The appointment has been announced of Sanjay Pai as the new chief revenue officer of automated customer service and voice biometrics solutions provider Gnani.ai.

Among his responsibilities, Pai will lead business development endeavors and also advance and bolster the company’s strategic growth in various international markets.

Pai is joining Gnani.ai with more than two decades of experience and technical knowledge in the enterprise communications space, having worked for organizations like Avaya, Genesys and Alcatel Lucent Enterprise.

“Our Unified Conversational AI CX platform has seen great adoption among customers and Sanjay’s presence will help spur Gnani.ai’s focus on growth and adding value to customers across the globe,” says Ganesh Gopalan, co-founder of Gnani.ai.

“The era of automation-led new age CX is here to stay for long and I look forward to furthering the reach and development of the organization and people as the company continues its journey to becoming the leading conversational player globally,” Pai says.

Early this year, Gnani.ai said it was seeking $100 million in funding to develop its technology.

Sentry Enterprises adds member to Tech Advisory Board

Proprietary biometrics developer Sentry Enterprises has added Antoinette King as a new member to its Technology Advisory Board.

King has over 20 years of security industry experience as she is a Board-Certified Physical Security Professional (PSP) and a certified Data Privacy Protection Specialist (DPPS).

“We are excited to welcome Antoinette to the Sentry Technology Advisor Board. Antoinette combines technical expertise with a knack of identifying those emerging technologies that Sentry can leverage to provide the next generation and innovation of identity protection solutions,” says Mark Bennett, CEO at Sentry Enterprises. “Antoinette has been leading the industry with cyber awareness and finding ways to bring her expertise beyond to help disrupt and wake the industry up.”

The Technology Advisory Board is Sentry’s standing committee whose roles include advising on matters that directly concern the development of the company’s technical solutions, consulting on related industry trends and technology, providing guidance on cyber security policy, and facilitating introductions to potential customer opportunities.

Article Topics

appointments | biometrics | digital identity | Gnani.ai | Idex Biometrics | Prove | Sentry Enterprises