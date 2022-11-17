New design puts face biometrics securely behind Android phone’s display

A three-dimension sensor maker says it has marshalled a pair of technologies to put biometric facial authentication completely behind the OLED display of a device running Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 reference design. No punch-holes or notches are required.

Reverence designs are schematics showing the placement of a component in a device that others can use or augment in their Android devices.

The sensor maker, Germany-based trinamiX, says in a statement that its design sets “the highest biometric security standards for future smartphones.”

TrinamiX executives say they have combined to technologies to make the integration possible. It was announced at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit 2022.

The design includes a novel liveness check and Qualcomm‘s Trusted Execution Environment, which reportedly securely collects and processes a user’s biometric data. Both help protect people from growing threats. A video accompanying the launch reveals the use of BASF subsidiary trinamiX’ skin detection technology in the solution for presentation attack detection.

The face authentication feature is certified by the International Internet Finance Authentication Alliance, the FIDO Alliance and by Android.

