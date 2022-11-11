Not all consumers fear digital IDs. Some even like the idea

It is not 100 percent, but it isn’t 2 percent, either. A vendor survey of top Western economies indicates that consumers are opening up to the idea of digital IDs.

Forty-three percent of consumers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Australia told survey takers that they were agreeable to digital ID accounts that store personal data that can be shared.

And 46 percent are thinking ahead enough to want their digital ID on a device they own rather than on the cloud.

The poll involved 3,400 consumers and was conducted by online data security company Ping Identity.

Ping also found that ten percent more consumers than last year prefer services using multi-factor authentication for logins, at 63 percent. Most people are not happy with their login experiences, to the extent that they are willing to take their business elsewhere.

Support for digital IDs has been much higher in some other surveys, such as one in Canada earlier this year.

