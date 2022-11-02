Simprints continues hiring after largest ever grant – chief people and culture officer

UK nonprofit Simprints is on the hunt for a new member of its team. The appointee into the new role of chief people and culture officer could go on to become the organization’s chief operating officer.

Toby Norman, Simprints CEO and co-founder, announced the new role in a LinkedIn post from Bangladesh where the biometrics-for-poverty-reduction organization is working to increase vaccination coverage among rural and marginalized communities.

“Calling all HR Executives! We just raised our largest ever investment to help make sure vaccines, dollars, and public goods reach the people who need them most,” reads Norman’s post.

“We’re growing fast and we will keep growing over the next few years — we need an amazing Chief People & Culture Officer to help lead us in the next phase of our journey.”

In an accompanying video, Norman states the new hire will join the four-person senior leadership team.

“We’ve just raised our largest-ever grant as an organization and so over the next couple of years we’re going to be growing,” says Norman, although the company is remaining tight-lipped on the details of that grant until the new year.

The organization also recently posted a consultant position to evaluate a biometrics pilot for children in Bangladesh and seeks a program manager for Ethiopia.

