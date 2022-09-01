Simprints hiring consultant to evaluate biometrics pilot for young children in Bangladesh

Biometrics non-profit Simprints is seeking a consultant to perform monitoring and evaluation for a trial project to use fingerprints to improve vaccination coverage in Bangladesh.

Partners Simprints, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and NEC are collaborating on a research and development initiative to build and pilot fingerprint biometric technology that works well for young children to address inconsistencies in data about which children have been vaccinated. These inconsistencies make improving vaccination rates challenging, according to the announcement, prompting the search for a way to enable healthcare practitioners to identify children over time.

Progress has been made towards such a solution in labs, Simprints says, but no solution has been shown yet to be effective in front-line care delivery situations.

The partners are working on a three-phase collaboration, with development and testing by Simprints and NEC on biometric for infants and toddlers in phases one and two. Research findings indicate that the technology works for children from nine months old.

Phase three starts in September, with EPI piloting the technology for a government immunization program. The pilot is expected to last nine months, and Simprints is hiring the consultant to carry out external monitoring and evaluation.

A consultant with three to four years of experience is sought, who can identify strengths and weaknesses in project design, strategy and implementation.

Applicants should submit a technical proposal on how the program will be monitored and evaluated, indicating budget and timeframe, as well as a capacity statement, two or more samples of previous work, references for two similar assignments from the last two years, CVs of key personnel and other details. See the tender announcement for further details.

The deadline for applications is September 11.

Simprints has maintained a significant focus on the responsible use of biometrics, and also worked with Gavi and NEC in Bangladesh since early-2020.

