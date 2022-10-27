Identiv, iProov, Liminal and OneID add experienced leaders to drive digital identity growth

Biometrics and digital identity providers Identiv, iProov and OneID and consultants Liminal have strengthened their executive and non-executive teams with the goal of attaining some of their set out institutional and market aspirations.

Liminal adds five senior members, reports Q3 revenue growth

Digital ID advisory Liminal has announced the addition of five senior staff members to its team as the company faces the next phase of its business growth. This comes at a time when the company has reported impressive growth for the third quarter, at 130 percent year over year.

The new appointees, according to a company announcement, include Nik Walser, managing director to lead advisory practice; Paul Stovall, managing director in charge of go-to-market practice; Dr. Gilad Rosner, principal with the responsibility to focus on client engagement and market research; Steven D’Alfonso, research director to front the company’s research endeavors, and Chris Pick, principal advisor to support strategic growth across go-to-market and sales enablement.

The appointees boast cumulative experience of nearly a century in their respective areas of expertise.

“Liminal’s growth is a testament to the company’s position at the forefront of the digital identity space and focused commitment to partnering with leading companies that are solving the world’s digital identity challenges. I am thrilled to welcome these new leaders to our phenomenal team to drive Liminal’s next phase of growth,” says Travis Jarae, Liminal CEO and founder.

iProov appoints non-executive director

Veteran Lou Anne Alexander has been added to iProov’s corporate board as a non-executive member with the company benefiting from her enormous operational and strategic experience.

Alexander joins the iProov board with experience from U.S. fintech Early Warning (EW) where she spent over 12 years. She has also served as CPO of EW where she oversaw all identity verification services for new account openings, as well as a bank-sponsored digital identity service.

“We are delighted to have the benefit of Lou Anne’s remarkable operational and strategic experience in payments, identity and authentication in the financial services sector,” says Andrew Bud, founder and CEO of iProov. “Her illustrious track record in delivering online banking and payment products, and in championing identity security and fraud deterrence, will be of great value to the board as it guides iProov’s global strategy, execution, and governance.”

Commenting on her appointment to the iProov board, Alexander said: “iProov is changing the way consumers verify their identity and transact online, with its ease-of-use technology solutions and commitment to the highest security standards. I’m thrilled to join the board to help guide iProov’s future as the leading biometric verification service for consumers worldwide.”

Identiv adds two directors to board

Identiv says it has added Laura Angelini and Richard Kuntz, both with medical industry expertise, to its board of directors.

According to Identiv, the duo’s experience in managing disciplined, global operations for large multinational healthcare companies, and integrating leading edge technology into their operational processes, will help open up market opportunities for its IoT products and services in the medical industry.

“We are excited to welcome Laura and Richard to the Identiv Board of Directors,” comments James Ousley, chairman of the board.

“They each bring substantial knowledge and experience in business transformation, growth strategies, and championing MedTech’s rapidly transforming role in healthcare. We are thrilled to have them join our team as we continue to secure our next stage of IoT growth, particularly in the strategic healthcare and pharmaceutical markets.”

Laura Angelini has 25 years of work experience with Johnson and Johnson, leading organizations through transformation and innovation in MedTech.

Richard Kuntz, for his part, recently worked as senior vice president and chief medical and scientific officer with Medtronic, one of the leading global healthcare technology companies addressing major health problems.

OneID adds board member

UK-based B-Corp startup OneID has appointed David Bell to its board of directors.

Bell brings 35 years of experience in senior executive and non-executive positions with businesses of various sizes. OneID CEO Martin Wilson cited Bell’s experience in commercial and consumer services and the help it will be in building partnerships to secure digital environments for people in the UK as motivation for his addition to the board.

Simprints seeks Ethiopia program country manager

Simprints is looking to hire someone with significant project or product management experience to work as the company’s country program director for Ethiopia.

In a recruitment notice posted to LinkedIn, Simprints explains that the role is based in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, and the candidate will be frequently deployed for field trips across its project sites.

Specifically, the candidate will be directly responsible for ensuring the delivery of three of the company’s most important projects, working closely with its partners on the successful adoption of biometrics within an electronic community health information system (eCHIS).

Simprints provides digital ID verification services for global development programs such as health, aid and finance, in over a dozen countries.

Article Topics

appointments | biometrics | digital identity | Identiv | iProov | Liminal | OneID | SimPrints