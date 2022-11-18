Tech5 unveils integration of ID R&D voice biometrics with decentralized digital ID platform

Voice biometrics from ID R&D have been integrated with Tech5’s digital ID platform to enable tri-modal biometrics and liveness detection for high levels of assurance and flexibility.

The addition of IDVoice gives T5-Digital ID face, fingerprint and voice biometric modalities with market-leading, NIST-evaluated algorithms, according to the announcement.

T5-Digital ID provides biometric digital IDs with T5-Cryptographs on printed or digital mediums supporting contactless identity verification in online or offline environments. The idea, and the role of voice in the credentials, was explored by executives from both companies in a Biometric Update webinar on ‘Biometrics at the Edge’ earlier this week, which is available to view on-demand.

“We are delighted to announce the enhanced accuracy and flexibility of multi-modal T5-Digital ID, with features for voice contactless capture, mobile verification, and authentication enabled by ID R&D’s top-ranked voice biometrics and liveness detection, in combination with contactless capture technologies of TECH5,” says Rahul Parthe, co-founder, CTO, and chairman of TECH5. “Speaker recognition enables T5-Digital ID to support many new use cases, such as strengthened biometric verification of a customer for high-value transactions, or as an alternative authentication method when facial recognition is not feasible. Our strategic partnership with ID R&D is driving the development of unique technology solutions that allow mobile phones to serve as trusted tools for highly secure biometrics-based verification.”

IDVoice has topped several prominent benchmarks for effective voice recognition and spoof detection.

“We are proud to have such a strong business relationship with TECH5, and eager to jointly pursue opportunities for their ground-breaking solution,” adds Alexey Khitrov, CEO and co-founder of ID R&D. “As speech becomes an increasingly popular interface, voice biometrics are playing a bigger role in helping secure identity while maximizing convenience and choices for users, and so we’re very pleased to contribute our expertise and technology towards realizing this shared vision.”

The partnership expands ID R&D’s market presence in regions where Tech5 has an established footprint.

Tech5 also plans to integrate IDVoice with its T5-ABIS for national-level biometric identification projects.

“We see emerging opportunities for voice recognition technologies around the world. The integration of T5-ABIS with IDVoice will result in a uniquely powerful platform for foundational ID projects,” comments Parthe.

